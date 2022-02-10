Joe Rogan is comfortable right where he is. As you may already know, the New Jersey native has been caught up in some trouble over the past few days after a video compilation of him repeatedly using the n-word was shared by singer India Arie on social media.

On top of the racial slurs, the Fear Factor alum has also been criticized for the information he spreads on his platform – most notably about the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine. While several artists, including Arie and Neil Young, have removed their music from Spotify, the platform still sticks behind Rogan; as we previously reported, they've taken down 70 episodes of his show in which he uses the n-word.





As the hate rains down on the 54-year-old commentator, a platform called Rumble (which is said to have become popular among right-wing content creators) has reached out to Rogan with a $100 million podcast offer of their own.

"We stand with you, your guests, and your legion of fans in desire for real conversation," CEO Chris Pavloski wrote in an open letter to the entertainer on Monday, February 7th. "So we'd like to offer you 100 million reasons to make the world a better place."

"How about you bring all your shows to Rumble, both old and new, with no censorship, for 100 million bucks over four years? This is our chance to save the world. And yes, this is totally legit," the letter concludes.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Rogan shut down Pavloski's offer during a recent standup show. "No, Spotify has hung in with me, inexplicably, let's see what happens," he said.

The streamer's CEO Daniel Ek spoke to the New York Times last week, defending the controversial figure. "Usually when we’ve had controversies in the past, those are measured in months and not days. But I feel good about where we are in relation to that and obviously, top-line trends look very healthy still," he said.

In other news, earlier this week former President Donald Trump shared his thoughts on Joe Rogan's apology for using the n-word on his show – read more about that here.

