When comedian Tom Segura appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience earlier this month, the host and his guest chopped it up about plenty of topics, though one noteworthy moment came when the duo was discussing the homeless population, and even made harmful jokes about "shooting" people in such a situation.

The New Jersey native was faced with a lot of backlash for his comments, even being dubbed a "Republican" by some for what he said, on top of other past controversies he's been wrapped up in.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

On a more recent episode of his show, Rogan and his guest, comedian Andrew Schulz, talked about the criticism, with the Fear Factor alum setting the record straight about his political stance.

"It’s not just abortion rights, but now they’re going after gay marriage too, which is so strange to me," the 54-year-old said of the Republican government's anti-stance on such issues. "Gay marriage is not silly. It’s marriage — it’s marriage from people that are homosexual and it’s for them."

Rogan continued, "It’s important. They want it. They want to affirm their love and their relationship. And the fact that they’re going after that now almost makes me feel like they want us to fight. They wanna divide us in the best way they can."

"And this is the best way for them to keep pulling off all the bullshit they’re doing behind the scenes is to get us to fight over things like gay marriage or get us to fight over things like abortion or it’s just like, why are you removing freedoms?"

As the podcast host sees it, those who say that there opposed to gay marriage are also saying that there's "something wrong with being homosexual."

Speaking to those who have declared him a "secret conservative," Rogan lashed out, "You can suck my d*ck. You don’t know what the f*ck you’re talking about. I’m so far away from being a Republican."

"Just because I believe in the Second Amendment and just because I support the military and just cause I support police [doesn’t mean I’m a Republican]."

The father of two reminded listeners that he spent time on welfare as a kid. "I think having a social safety net is crucial. We should help each other," he shared. "We’re supposed to be one big community. I’m a bleeding heart liberal when it comes to a lot of shit."

Listen to the full episode of The Joe Rogan Experience below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

