Joe Rogan's 4/20 show at Vancouver's Rogers Arena has been postponed, TMZ reports. The Newark, New Jersey native confirmed the news on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, citing his lack of vaccination as the main reason for the unfortunate decision.

"I should probably say this because I haven't yet. My 4/20 show that's sold out in Vancouver, I don't think that's happening," the 54-year-old told listeners. "I don't think I can even get into the country. I'm not vaccinated. I'm not gonna get vaccinated. I have antibodies. It doesn't make any sense."

The American commentator has always been vocal about his thoughts on vaccine mandates, also mentioning them when making his predictions about the forthcoming 2024 Presidential election. When speaking with comedian Tim Dillon on December 24th, Rogan sounded confident that former First Lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris are shoo-ins to win for the Democratic party.

If the Republicans were to take back the White House, Rogan thinks that Donald Trump would have to align himself with Florida Governor Ron Desantis, saying, "that's the only way they'll win." He told Dillon, "I really believe if Michelle Obama runs, she wins. She’s great. She’s intelligent. She’s articulate. She’s the wife of the best president that we have had in our lifetime in terms of [representation] of intelligent, articulate people. She could win.”

He continued, "The only thing that would stop is if she bought into some of these policies that are destroying businesses in America that make people scared."

It remains unclear if/when Rogan's Vancouver show will be rescheduled, but as long as a vaccine mandate is in place, it's likely he won't be making a trip to Canada. Check back in with HNHH for more updates at a later date.

[Via]