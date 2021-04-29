Joe Rogan caught quite a bit of flack recently as he claimed on his podcast that young people should not be getting the vaccine as they are already perfectly healthy as is. Many were upset with these comments as they felt like it was pushing an anti-vaxx agenda. Not to mention, even Dr. Fauci weighed in on the whole thing, noting that everyone above the age of 18 should be getting their shots.

Recently, Rogan went on his podcast and walked back his comments from the other day, noting that people should do what is best for them and that at the end of the day, his listeners shouldn't listen to him for medical advice. He even added some self-deprecating humor as a way to detach himself from the controversy.

"I am not an anti-vaxx person. In fact, I said I believe they are safe and I encourage many people to take them," Rogan said. "I'm not a doctor. I am a f***ing moron. And, I'm a cage-fighting commentator who's a dirty standup comedian ... I'm not a respected source of information even for me. But, I at least try to be honest about what I am saying."

Needless to say, Rogan heard everyone's concerns loud and clear, and wanted to address them before things snowballed out of control.