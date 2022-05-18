He has one of the most popular podcasts on the internet and brings in millions upon millions thanks to Spotify, but Joe Rogan has once again angered the masses. The infamous comedian has seen his fair share of scandals—from calling Black people "apes," to repeatedly dropping the n-word, to spreading COVID-19 misinformation, and now, once again sharing a fake news story as truth.

Back in March, Rogan posted about actor Steven Seagal joining Russian forces only to later learn it was a made-up story pushed by internet trolls. This time, Rogan took to his platform to call Australian officials "f*cking creeps" for making it illegal to grow your own food. The kicker: the story is fake.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

“I think it was New South Wales. Someone was trying to pass a law that won’t allow you to grow your own food,” said Rogan before mocking those responsible. He added that one “could justify it if you’re a real piece of sh*t."

“And they were saying, ‘Whoa, you could grow your own food. And what else? The disease was from your food. It infects the population—kills us off. Oh, we can’t have that,’” he stated. It was all about Australia's COVID lockdown protocols that allegedly said they “gotta stop these motherf*ckers from growing their own food.”

However, Rogan's producer jumped in to correct him, saying that he wasn't able to find anything about this supposed ban. The show's producer did come across a Snopes article revealing that this Australian ban was a conspiracy theory and untrue.

“Yeah, I can’t find it either. Dammit. It better not be fake! It might be fake," answered Rogan. “But even if it’s fake, right, like, the fake is usually the warning."

[via]