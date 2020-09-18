Social media platforms have been cracking down on the spread of misinformation, especially as it pertains to politics, social justice issues, and overall news. That hasn't stopped commentators from taking to their own platforms to discuss their own theories, including Joe Rogan who recently talked about the fires overtaking the West Coast. There were reports circulating that Antifa members were lighting fires throughout Portland, and Rogan ran with the story during The Jie Rogan Experience podcast. He spoke about "left-wing people" continuing the destruction, but after researching the information, Rogan returned with an apology.



Rob Kim / Stringer / Getty Images

"I need to make an apology and a retraction," said Rogan in an Instagram video. "I said something on the podcast with Douglas Murray about people getting arrested for lighting fires and I got duped. It's wrong. There was one guy who got arrested for lighting fires somewhere else and someone sent me something about people getting arrested for lighting fires in Portland. I said it without looking into it. It was very irresponsible. I didn't check. I made a mistake, I f*cked up. I'm sorry if I duped you as well. There's nothing I can do about it now. It's out there."

In the caption, he reiterated his video's message and added, "I repeated it without looking into it and it was a really f*cking stupid mistake that won’t happen again. I’m sorry." Check it out below.