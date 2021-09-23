Joe Rogan stays making waves.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, seemingly everything Rogan says or does causes some sort of uproar. From his conversations with Kanye West and Alex Jones, to his misuse of scientific information to fortify his anti-vax sentiments, Rogan has been a focal point for internet rage and internet standom since COVID-19 first appeared in early 2020.

Recently, after announcing he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and had tried a series of remedies, including taking ivermectin, a horse de-wormer, fellow comedian and radio legend Howard Stern was left irate.

"Go f*ck yourself," Stern said to Rogan and everyone else who refuses to take the COVID-19 vaccine. "I heard Joe Rogan was saying, ‘What are you busting my balls (for)? I took horse de-wormer and a doctor gave it to me.’ Well, a doctor would also give you a vaccine, so why take horse-dewormer?"

Kevin Kane/Getty Images

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Continuing to rip into Rogan and the rest of the "idiots in this country," Stern said, "We don’t want you. We want you to all, either go the hospital, and stay home, die there with your COVID. Don’t take the cure, but don’t clog up our hospitals with your COVID when you finally get it. Stay home, don’t bother with science, it’s too late. Go f*ck yourself, we just don’t have time for you."

Similar to Bill Burr's recent comments and wishes for the pandemic to "get deadlier" and his desires for the virus to "wipe out way more people," Stern took no prisoners when talking about Rogan and despite making the comments over a week ago, the war ignited between the two comedian's fanbases rages on.

There are those siding with Stern, who agree that Rogan is foolish for not taking the vaccine and irresponsible for spreading misinformation about its effects, and there are the Rogan stans, who say Stern is jealous of Rogan's success and accuse him and his supporters of being simple-minded sheep.

Between Stern's "go f*ck yourself* and Rogan stans standing firm in their stance that Stern is jealous of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast host, it seems pretty clear that the two sides have reached a stalemate and, knowing both fanbases, neither of them are going to budge. Both Stern and Rogan have the ears of millions of people so it will be interesting to see how this unfolds but in the meantime, let us know if Stern was right to put Rogan on blast like he did.

