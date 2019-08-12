Joe Moses Taps Future & Metro Boomin For "Go Viral"

Few have perfected the art of the modern dark banger like Metro Boomin. Singlehandedly setting the tone for today's brand of "sinister trap," Young Metro helped bless Future with no shortage of supply on DS2, Monster, and more. Today, Joe Moses lined up the St Louis-turned-ATLien to bless his new song "Go Viral," and Metro doesn't disappoint in that regard. Off the bat, Metro's instrumental pairs an eerie riff with some hard-hitting percussion, laying down a groove not often explored on his regular work.

If that wasn't enough, Moses also made sure to bring The WIZRD himself into the mix. Future is no stranger to hopping on Metro bangers, and makes sure to hold it down with an aquatic flow. Though Lizzo may have recently implied she's as effective a rapper as big Future, "Go Viral" proves that HNDRXX can float with minimal effort, and his name should be respected accordingly. As for Moses, he seems destined for a big showing at this point, and we can only hope "Go Viral" serves as a major stepping tone. Check it out now, and sound off below - is this one about to be a hit?

Quotable Lyrics

Servin' crack to your auntie, yeah

Tell me what you gon' do with the work

Tryna trip on the set make 'em hurt

Came bussin' out the set in the vert