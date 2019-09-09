Joe Moses Drops Off Smooth New Track "Something About Her"

Joe Moses is back with a girlfriend appreciation tweet in the form of a song. The rapper released his new single, "Something About Her" over the weekend which is a slow, bass-heavy banger about his lady. The rapper details the benefits of a healthy monogamous relationship with that one true ride-or-die over a smooth beat. Pitched-up vocal sample loops throughout the track while the 808s are still clearly heard on the track.

Joe Moses latest track comes less than a month after he teamed up with Future and Metro Boomin for "Go Viral." Considering the release of these two singles, it seems pretty promising that he has a new project arriving before the end of the year. The last project we got from him was the SuWop EP.

Quotable Lyrics

To be honest my n***a, I found me a rider

My baby a gangsta, she real bout it bout it

She wanted the house with the car, it ain't no problem

