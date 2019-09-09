mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Joe Moses Drops Off Smooth New Track "Something About Her"

Aron A.
September 09, 2019 19:13
208 Views
01
1
CoverCover

Something About Her
Joe Moses

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
58% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Joe Moses is back with new heat.


Joe Moses is back with a girlfriend appreciation tweet in the form of a song. The rapper released his new single, "Something About Her" over the weekend which is a slow, bass-heavy banger about his lady. The rapper details the benefits of a healthy monogamous relationship with that one true ride-or-die over a smooth beat. Pitched-up vocal sample loops throughout the track while the 808s are still clearly heard on the track.

Joe Moses latest track comes less than a month after he teamed up with Future and Metro Boomin for "Go Viral." Considering the release of these two singles, it seems pretty promising that he has a new project arriving before the end of the year. The last project we got from him was the SuWop EP.

Quotable Lyrics
To be honest my n***a, I found me a rider
My baby a gangsta, she real bout it bout it
She wanted the house with the car, it ain't no problem

Joe Moses
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  1
  208
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Joe Moses new song new track
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Joe Moses Drops Off Smooth New Track "Something About Her"
01
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject