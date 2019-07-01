Joe Moses & Eric Bellinger Link Up On "Last Time"

Joe Moses and Eric Bellinger are no strangers to sharing a track and now the duo has returned to gift fans with yet another collaborative output in the form of their "Last Time" single.

On the track, the two take on romantic motifs, detailing their affection for a love interest as Joe dives into the need to find the right fit as he repeats, "I'm just looking for a queen that I can ball with."

The new track arrives on the heels of Bellinger's own contributions to Chris Brown's Indigo project and drops down at an opportune time for both artists. Listen to the full track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Girl, this is the last time I'm pulling up

I know I said that last time then I pulled up

Was in between your thighs I can't get enough

So baby when you see me calling, girl I need you now.