mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Joe Moses & Eric Bellinger Link Up On "Last Time"

Milca P.
July 01, 2019 06:06
324 Views
40
0
CoverCover

Last Time
Joe Moses Feat. Eric Bellinger

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
94% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Listen to "Last Time" here.


Joe Moses and Eric Bellinger are no strangers to sharing a track and now the duo has returned to gift fans with yet another collaborative output in the form of their "Last Time" single.

On the track, the two take on romantic motifs, detailing their affection for a love interest as Joe dives into the need to find the right fit as he repeats, "I'm just looking for a queen that I can ball with."

The new track arrives on the heels of Bellinger's own contributions to Chris Brown's Indigo project and drops down at an opportune time for both artists. Listen to the full track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Girl, this is the last time I'm pulling up
I know I said that last time then I pulled up
Was in between your thighs I can't get enough
So baby when you see me calling, girl I need you now.

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  0
  0
  324
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Joe Moses Eric Bellinger new music new song last time Songs
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Joe Moses & Eric Bellinger Link Up On "Last Time"
40
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject