Jay-Z's The Blueprint 3 is one of the most iconic albums to have been released in the last ten years and on it, there are plenty of songs that have stood the test of time. "On To The Next One" is a favourite from the project and nearly a decade after it was released, somebody that was mentioned in the lyrics is finally speaking out about how it felt to be mentioned by one of the greats on record.

During the new episode of Hot Ones, the Jonas Brothers stopped by to eat some spicy wings and answer questions about their lives, careers, and more. One memorable line from "On To The Next One" contains a playful jab at the boyband, who was famous for wearing purity rings and abstaining from sex. "No I'm not a Jonas Brother, I'm a grown-up/No I'm not a virgin, I use my cojones," raps Hov in the classic. Neither Kevin, Nick nor Joe Jonas has commented on the song in the past but they were forced to speak about it on Hot Ones.



Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Joe Jonas did the honours of responding to the question, saying that he thought the mention was "awesome" but that Jigga should have done a little bit more research. "Little did Jay-Z know, I used my cojones before that. So jokes on you, Jay-Z. Fact check your stuff."

Watch the full episode below.

[via]