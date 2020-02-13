Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly expecting their first child together. The happy couple have been married for less than a year, after getting hitched at a Las Vegas chapel last May following the Jonas Brothers first performance since their comeback at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. A month later, they went for wedding round two with a more elegant ceremony in Paris. Now, it looks like the two of them are expanding their little family, as multiple outlets have reported that Sophie is pregnant.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

JustJared first broke the news that Sophie has got a bun in the oven. While neither of Joe nor Sophie's reps have confirmed the news, multiple insiders for the gossip website have divulged on the alleged details. One source revealed that "the couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them." Another added that, "Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sophie and Joe were first linked back in 2016, when the two were spotted getting cozy at the MTV EMAS. Though they were seen together on several other occasions prior to the new year, Sophie seemingly confirmed their relationship on January 1st, 2017, when she shared a photo of Joe smoking a cigar in Miami on her Instagram.

The couple kept their relationship relatively private up until their engagement in October 2017. The rest is history, and if these reports are confirmed, they'll be making even more history with a new addition to the Turner-Jonas household.