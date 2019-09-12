Big3 MVP Joe Johnson will reportedly return to the NBA for the 2019-20 season after spending the summer torching defenders in the Big3 and leading the Triplets to a championship.

A few weeks back, The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears reported that several teams had planned workouts for Iso Joe, including title contenders such as the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets. That said, neither of those teams are the front-runner to land the 38-year old scoring machine.

According to The Athletic's Frank Isola, Johnson worked out for the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday and the team has emerged as the favorite to sign him.

Johnson has 17 NBA seasons under his belt thus far, with career averages of 16 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. He went unsigned after splitting time with the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets during the 2017-18 season, which led him to join the Big3 back in March.

In what figures to be his lone season with Triplets, Johnson led the Big3 in points and assists per game with 21.9 and 3.9, respectively, to go along with his 7.5 rebounds.