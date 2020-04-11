Joe Exotic is the eccentric star of Netflix's latest hit true-crime documentary series, "Tiger King." People have been going absolutely crazy for this show and it is easy to see why. If you want to feel better about your own life and misfortunes, "Tiger King" is certainly must-watch television.

Over the past few weeks, the stars of the show have been interviewed for various outlets. In fact, an after-show is being planned for this Sunday. One of the cast members that has been making themselves available to the media is none other than Joe's husband, Dillon Passage. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Passage revealed which scene would upset Joe the most. Unsurprisingly, it is the footage of the accidental suicide of Joe's deceased husband, Travis.

"I feel like some things shouldn't have been shown in the docuseries, like Travis' accident in the office," Passage said. "I feel like that was very personal to Joe and that it was used for an emotional purpose and to get people more drawn in to the show," he added. "I don't think that's fair to Travis. He probably would not have wanted that put all over the world. ... And I didn't tell [Joe] that it was in there. I feel like he's definitely gonna be upset about it, so it's best that he doesn't know."

When Exotic finally sits down to watch the docuseries, he will certainly be met with tons of surprises and it will be interesting to see how he feels about it all. The docuseries isn't exactly flattering.

