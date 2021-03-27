Yesterday (March 26), Joe Exotic's husband Dillon Passage took to social media to express that he and the Tiger King star were seeking a divorce. He expressed problems dealing with the fame that came when the memorable Netflix special blew up. After just 9 months of being together, Exotic was arrested. Passage went on to admit, "To answer the main question the public wants to know, yes, Joe and I are seeking a divorce. This wasn’t an easy decision to make but Joe and I both understand that this situation isn’t fair to either of us."

According to a new TMZ report, it seems like Joe successfully convinced his husband to hold off on going forward with the divorce for the time being. The publication reports that Joe's lawyer, Francisco Hernandez, received an email from Joe saying Dillon agreed to put the divorce on the backburner for now.

"Me and Dillon have talked and we are not going to get in a hurry and get a legal divorce. This has been tough on both of us and he is going to do what he thinks he needs to do and I prefer to stay married right now so things don't get complicated and if I live through this great we will figure it out then ..." the email reportedly read.