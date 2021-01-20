After Trump failed to pardon "Tiger King" star Joe Exotic, the limo waiting to take the former zoo operator back home was forced to drive back empty.
Back in December of last year, it was reported that the star of Netflix's Tiger King Joe Exotic had reached out to part-time lawyer Kim Kardashian to help him receive a presidential pardon. Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, pleaded with Kim in a letter, writing, "Please help me by just taking 10 minutes out of your life and placing a call to President Trump to look at my 257-page pardon." Unfortunately for Maldonado-Passage, the White House released a list of pardons early Wednesday morning and he was not included.
The Netflix star is serving a 22-year sentence in a Fort Worth, Texas federal prison for his conviction on charges in a murder-for-hire plot and for violating federal wildlife laws. In his request, his legal argument was that he was "just some gay, gun-toting redneck in Oklahoma" before his recent fame and he did not get a fair trial.
Private investigator Eric Love has been handling the Free Joe Exotic campaign, and he waited outside of the Texas prison with a Dodge Limo on Tuesday (January 19th) in time for the hopeful release of Exotic. Supporters lined up as well hoping to catch a glimpse of the former wildlife sanctuary owner. "I'm out here, I'm excited," said one supporter. "My daughter wants to get his autograph. I don't think that's going to happen. We're just out here watching and waiting."
Exotic has previously sued the Justice Department for rejecting his presidential pardon application in September of last year.