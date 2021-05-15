Joe Exotic became a household name last year thanks to the immensely popular Tiger King documentary which was released on Netflix. At the end of the doc, we all learned that Exotic was actually in prison thanks to the hit he placed on the life of Carole Baskin, who was his archnemesis. Since the release of the documentary, Exotic has been desperately trying to get out of prison and he even reached out to former President Donald Trump for a pardon.

Now, Exotic is claiming that he recently underwent PSA tests that showed his levels were high. This tends to suggest he could be at risk for prostate cancer. According to TMZ, Exotic is adamant that he has the disease and that he should be released from prison as a result.

"I have lost a tremendous amount of weight, the mouth sores are out of control, I throw up more than I eat. I don't want anyone's pity, what I need is when John Phillips gets the evidence he is working on, I need the world to help him get President Biden, VP Harris and the Attorney General to listen to the evidence," Exotic said per his lawyer John Phillips.

Phillips is seeking a new trial for Exotic although considering the public nature of the case, it remains to be seen whether or not that will happen. For now, however, it's clear that Exotic is facing serious health problems and he is desperate to be released.

