As Netflix gears up for its second installment of Tiger King mania, Joe Exotic shares unfortunate news from behind bars. Exotic was thrust into the spotlight last year after the Tiger King documentary became an internet sensation. His exploits with his team of big cat-lovers all were the basis of household conversations as the public tuned in to watch the tales of addiction, infidelity, mayhem, and murder plots.

Joe Exotic's nemesis Carole Baskin was not a fan of how she was portrayed and recently sued Netflix and producers over Tiger King 2. Her attempts to have the second docuseries thwarted reportedly ended up failing as the streaming platform was given the thumbs up to move forward.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic)

Meanwhile, on Wednesday (November 3), Exotic shared on social media that his doctors told him he had "aggressive cancer" and he used the moment to mention how happy Baskin would be at the news.

"Everyone, It is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer," he wrote. "I am still waiting on the results from other test as well. Right now I don’t want anyone’s pity and I’m sure Carole Will have her own party over this!" Once again, he made an impassioned plea about his case.

"What I need is the world to be my voice to be released, they have the proof I DID NOT DO THIS! And there is no reason for the district attorney to drag this out, So I can go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones!" Joe Exotic asked the public to pray for him. Check it out below.