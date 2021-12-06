Thanks to Side Talk NYC and the hilarious patrons of the great city, phrases like “f*ck ya life, bing bong” and “what do you wanna tell Joe Byron right now?” have been flying all over the internet, keeping us laughing for hours on end.

If you’re not familiar, @sidetalknyc is “New York’s one-minute street show,” and features comedic internet personalities who best know how to showcase the ridiculous antics of the city. Check out what we mean in the clip below.

A Side Talk regular is a homeless Coney Island local named TJ – better known to some as “Joe Byron,” after his funny nickname for the current president – who is often seen break dancing and yelling hilarious nonsense in videos. As the page has risen in popularity, more and more people have taken interest in him, and TikToker Zoë McCreary even launched a GoFundMe to help get him into a house.

“Tj is a homeless man trying to get his life together and off the streets,” the description reads. “This will help him get inside and warm place to sleep at night and food to eat. He is sober he just needs a little push.” The page’s initial goal of $5,000 was surpassed long ago, and is currently sitting at $26,000.





New videos uploaded by those assisting TJ show him to be very excited upon finding out the good news. “Hey, my people. Thank you so much. I love you guys. But remember, you do make a difference,” he said in one clip. “I never thought a dumb idiot like me would be this popular,” he added in another.

“But, you know what, I’m not the popular one. You guys are. And thank you for the new pad I’m gonna get because of all your givings. All the givings you gave me overnight. I made over $10 million…$10,000, sorry. I got a little excited, I jumped the gun,” TJ laughed.





According to Complex, “Gucci Flip Flops” rapper Bhad Bhabie is one of the over 1,700 people to give to TJ’s cause; GoFundMe lists her as a $2,000 donor.

If you’re interested, you can contribute here.

