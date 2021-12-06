Joe Burrow has been the backbone of the Cincinnati Bengals since getting drafted by the team in 2020. While he ended up getting injured in his rookie season, he has put on a show in his sophomore year, albeit, there have been instances of inconsistency. Yesterday, the Bengals took on the Los Angeles Chargers, and in the end, it was the Chargers who came away with a very convincing win.

Throughout the first half, Burrow could hardly get anything going and even injured his pinky. The dislocated finger was on his throwing hand, so you can probably guess that it was bothering him throughout the game. At numerous points, Burrow grimaced in pain, although he eventually got through it and finished the match.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Now, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, fans should expect some good news from Burrow, moving forward. The Bengals quarterback is determined to play through the injury, and it doesn't appear as though this is going to be a long-term injury. Of course, this is great news for the team as they are currently fighting for a Wild Card spot in this year's playoffs. With a record of 7-5, they have a chance to squeak in, which would be a major accomplishment in Burrow's second year.

Burrow's injury status continues to be a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.