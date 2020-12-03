Cincinnati Bengals fans were left in a state of shock just a couple of weekends ago as Joe Burrow went down with what looked to be an absolutely devastating knee injury. Burrow had fallen awkwardly after a hit in the pocket, which led his knee to bend in ways it's simply not meant to. Eventually, Burrow was carted off the field and evaluated for the extent of the damage. In the end, it was revealed that Burrow had suffered structural damage to his knee, as well as an MCL and ACL tear.

Today, the Bengals gave their fans a positive update on Burrow's condition as they revealed that the quarterback underwent successful surgery. Now, Burrow is expected to make a full recovery and if everything goes according to plan, perhaps he could be back in time for some games next season.

The Bengals rookie QB was having a solid campaign, although the rest of the Bengals were struggling to gather momentum. At times, Burrow was left exposed in the pocket, and his own O-line turned out to be his biggest enemy, as shown in his latest injury.

Hopefully, Burrow experiences a speedy recovery and can get back out on the field sooner rather than later.

Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images