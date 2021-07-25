Joe Burrow came into the NFL last season with very few expectations placed upon his shoulders. This wasn't because he isn't good but because the Cincinnati Bengals have proven themselves to be football purgatory over the last 20 years. The team can't seem to win playoff games and when the team has an off year, they are usually at the bottom of the standings. Despite all of this, Burrow proved himself to be an incredible rookie as he threw some phenomenal touchdown passes all while showcasing an ability to read defenses.

Unfortunately for Burrow and the Bengals, things came crashing down as Burrow suffered an ACL tear after a bad hit. The team's offensive line was horrendous throughout the season, and it ultimately cost their new quarterback his season.

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Over the last year, Burrow has been working on his ACL so that he can progress towards a full recovery. The Bengals are going to need Burrow this season if they want a shot at contending, and as it turns out, they have gotten some incredible news.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Burrow will be fully available for training camp, and that there will be no restrictions on his workload. Simply put, he'll be playing Week 1 this season.

Keep it locked to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the NFL.