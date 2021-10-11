Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow was hospitalized after the team's 25-22 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, to be treated for throat contusion.

The team didn't reveal when the injury was suffered, but Burrow took a massive shot from Darnell Savage in the second quarter while scrambling out of the pocket.

Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase spoke about the hit after the game, saying that he told Burrow he needs to slide more afterward: “He did it late in the game, right? Yeah, he knows how to slide. He’s just hard-headed. I told him don’t scare me like that again. I told him, ‘Slide. You need to start sliding.'”



Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Chase added that he spoke with Burrow before he went to the hospital, but only about the game: “We were just talking about how we just have to let this game go. We played our hearts out. We just have to let this game go and go onto the next game.”

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson said he didn't realize Burrow even had a health issue until he was asked in the post-game press conference.

Head coach Zac Taylor didn't provide any additional details but praised Burrow's performance.

"He was pretty good," Taylor said. "He made some critical plays where he extended plays."

