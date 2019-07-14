Although Joe Buddenis now single, we're not certain he may be ready to minge. A recent photo of him surfaced on social media and was since reposted by TheShadeRoom with the caption "#LonelyBoySummer." The post itself showed side-by-side photos of Budden texting while submerged in a pool by himself vs. a picture of G Herbo and his bae living their best life together in a pool as well. Budden added the captions "summer in my mind" vs. "summer in real life" hence hinting that the single life may not be what it's cracked up to be. Yet upon reposting, Joe Budden's on-and-off again ex, Tahiry, chimed in on the post shared by TheShadeRoom with a comment that seems to hint she may be able to change Joe's relationship status. "Lmao," she first wrote. "Joe know what time it is! Lmao," Now we are not sure what time it is, but knowing the history of these two, it may mean a second go at their romance.

To note, months ago, we reported on the rumored breakup of Joe Budden and Cyn Santana. The couple had reportedly nixed public traces of each other by deleting all photos together and unfollowing each other on social media accounts. Previous reports further confirmed their split was due to a huge fight which caused the couple to part ways. Despite the split, the duo still shares a son named Lexington Budden, born in December of 2017. Considering