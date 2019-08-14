Joe Budden's name spiked in the news this week after his appearance on Nicki Minaj's Queen Radio. The rapper-turned-podcaster will always be in the headlines since he offers some burning hot takes about hip-hop on a daily basis but this week has been a little extra. His clash with the Queen resulted in a lot of drama popping off on social media, which put a big smile on Joe's face. After everything settled down and those two made nice, Budden decided to let his fans in on a personal matter he's been dealing with, telling his followers how much he misses his son and suggesting that he's not able to see him.

Earlier this year, Cyn Santana and Joe Budden ended their relationship in a messy way and we still don't know exactly what happened. The storyline will probably be clear on the next season of Love & Hip-Hop but for now, it would appear as though Cyn and Joe still aren't close at all. Budden noted how long it's been since he's seen his son, wishing things were different in his family life. He tweeted: "I miss my son so much…. gotta go thru it tho… again." The cryptic message led many of his fans to call out Cyn Santana for allegedly keeping his son away from him. That's not entirely what Joe is suggesting but given the unclear nature of his tweet, people are right to assume the worst.

