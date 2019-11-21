It's time for Jhené Aiko to switch things up musically, according to Joe Budden. The podcast host sat down with his cohorts Rory and Mal on their show and discussed Jhené's recent releases, specifically her latest single "None of Your Concern" with Big Sean. Joe believes that there is a "lack of growth in the music" as he says the majority of her singles are about relationship problems.



"When is somebody gonna have an honest conversation about the mid that Jhené Aiko is dropping?" Joe asks. Mal asks him if he wants her to try something different, but Joe stated that isn't necessarily what he means. "I love n*ggas that keep the same content for a time and I love n*ggass that keep the same sound for a long, long time. You just have to be [good at both and grown within that]."

Rory later added that Jhené's tracks are "deep vibes," to which Joe replies, "No, it be deep vibes about a n*gga that she's madly in love with that she's not necessarily feeling at the moment. That is what all of them are about. Let's not change the content by saying it's deep. It is deep, but it's all that type of deep." He added, "With every song that Jhené Aiko releases, in my opinion, she falls lower and lower on the list of the women that make that type of music."

