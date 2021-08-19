Joe Budden might seriously be considering a return to music, telling Benny The Butcher that he wants to hop on a record together in the future.

The podcaster has been retired from rap for a while, and he's actually stuck to his decision to hang up the microphone. Unlike most rappers who claim they're retired -- like Nicki Minaj and Logic, who both stayed retired for less than a year -- Budden hasn't gotten on a record in years. He might have found a new spark within him though, telling Griselda rapper Benny The Butcher that he wants to get with him in the studio.



"Benny, we gon' rap together one day," said Joe on a new episode of his show. "And you not gon' say that 'Butcher Coming' shit when I'm there," he continued, joking. "We gon' rap together one day and I gotta get him to tuck that 'The Butcher is Coming' away."

Joe's co-hosts revealed that Benny has already sent him a beat to hop on, which prompted him to "tuck his tail away," but he's not ruling out any future collaborations.

Benny is down to help Joe get back in the game, tweeting, "lol let me pick all the beats for a new @JoeBudden tape and drop it on @BSFRecords would be crazy trust me." Budden responded with the eyeball emoji, seemingly showing his interest.



When Elliott Wilson reposted the exchange, Joe hopped into the comments to further hint at his return, saying, "I’ll be back outside soon….. KTSE!!!"

Do you think Joe Budden might actually be returning to rap?



