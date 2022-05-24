Joe Budden will be releasing a highly-anticipated interview with Isaiah Rashad, later this week. It will be the rapper's first public interview since the leaking of his alleged sex tape, earlier this year.

Budden shared a teaser for the discussion on Instagram, Tuesday.

“When the chaos broke and I saw the news and the headlines, my first thing as a journalist was, ‘I’m gonna watch that interview when it happens and wonder who the hell is gonna have to go with that,'” Budden says in the clip. “And it’s me.”



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“So I have to ask you, for the people who didn’t know, how do you identify today?” Budden asks Rashad before the clip cuts away.

While Rashad hasn't spoken at length about the leaked tape, he did thank his fans for their support during a performance at Coachella, back in April.

“I see all the messages and all that shit, all the positivity – Y’all n****s done kept me alive these last couple months,” he said at the time.

Before coming on stage, Rashad played a video mashup of different reactions to the tape, including Budden, as well as DJ Akademiks and The Game.

Rashad's last album, The House Is Burning, was released in 2021. The project features Lil Uzi Vert, SZA, 6LACK, Jay Rock, and more.

Be on the lookout for Budden and Rashad's discussion on Thursday, May 26th on YouTube.

Check out the teaser for the interview below.