Joe Budden shot down the rumors that he and Snoh Aalegra are dating during a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. Budden says that despite being a "huge fan" of the Swedish-Iranian singer, the two are certainly not dating.

"Like you said, people know I'm a huge fan of Snoh Aalegra," he explained. "Nothing in that caption implied that we were dating. I would never say nothing like we're dating. Whole internet, Shade Room, all of them 'Oh, you think Joe Budden blah blah blah.' I'm home laughing my ass off like 'Yo there's a n***a out there that kinda know Joe ain't for play play sometimes.'"



Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

The rumors started when Budden posted a picture of them at JAY-Z’s 40/40 Club anniversary party in New York City, earlier this week. The photo showed Budden whispering something in Aalegra's ear.

“And lemme tell you another thing about pianos….(she’s not for play!!)," Budden captioned the picture.

Aalegra also shut down the rumors on Twitter, Sunday.

"So I run in to Joe Budden and speak to him for 10 seconds at an event, A pic was taken, and now ppl say we are dating ??????? You guys are actually insane," she wrote. "Get a life!"