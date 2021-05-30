Budden tries to be positive.
Joe Budden's fallout with Rory and Mal has been well documented and discussed. Many, such as Charlamagne tha God and Kevin Hart, believe that Budden self-sabotaged himself and showed bad leadership skills. The bad blood doesn't seem to be at the point of malice anymore, and Rory and Mal did a hilarious skit highlighting some of the issues they felt revolved around the whole situation.
Hindsight can be 20/20, and Budden is really trying to be positive after admitting his mistakes. On Saturday's episode of Budden's podcast, he glorified Rory and Mal. “I’ma just say it, I don’t even care,” he stated around the 26-minute point. “I’m happy for Rory and Mal. I don’t want to stay on them, but I’m only bringing it up because of what y’all just said about [Lil] Wayne. When you get your business together, how it could revitalize you.”
Budden continued, “When I was watching it, the video, and I’ma say it, ‘Oh man, these guys were unhappy here for a long time.’ I’m happy. I want them to do it. Take control. Go, go, go, go. I love that shit.” Budden, of course, is responding to the aforementioned sketch released by Rory and Mal.