Joe Budden says Kanye West and Future collaborating on the upcoming album, Donda 2, will result in "the most toxic shit in the universe." Budden discussed his expectations of West's next album during an episode of The Joe Budden Podcast on Sunday.

When discussing whether Donda 2 will be ready in time for its February 22 release date, the hosts all agreed that it will likely be pushed back. Budden, however, says he still expects the album sooner, rather than later.



"I think this is the most toxic shit in the universe," he explained. "And for it to be as impactful as the most toxic shit in the universe, it has to be somewhat near real-time. I think this is a counter and a rebuttal. I don't think his plan was to drop so early. That's an assumption. That's speculation from Joe. But he can't hold this too long. I think he's been looking at what he deems to be a movie and a script, and he's been trying to reply the best he could, but he's a musician. So, he's going to reply in music."

He went on to label Future the "toxicist [sic] of the toxic kings."

If West's upcoming project is anything like the first Donda, Budden will likely be a fan. The podcaster labeled the original album a "masterpiece" when discussing it back in 2021.

"I love it," Budden said at the time. "So genius. It's brilliant. It's 8.5. It's [a masterpiece]."

