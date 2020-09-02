Joe Budden is here for Tahiry Jose's abuse allegations against him because he can dish them right back, accusing her of being a "cancerous, toxic liar" and claiming that she beat him up multiple times during their relationship.

Two can play at this game and Joe Budden is ready to tell all about his relationship with Tahiry, which he described as "toxic."

On a recent episode of his popular podcast, which is the subject of another controversy with Spotify, Joe responded to Tahiry's allegations, claiming that she was just as bad to him during their time together.



Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

"This young lady is a liar. A cancerous, toxic liar. I'm uncertain why she's lying this way, I'm not certain if she is misspeaking. If she has a false recollection of things," said Joe on his show about Tahiry. "I'm not sure what it is but she said some things that didn't sit right with my soul. We're talking about 24 or 25-year-old Joe and 25 or 26-year-old you. We were toxic to each other. And I'm glad that the climate has changed and we are able to have some conversations today that we couldn't have back then because, today, I'm very comfortable saying, you were abusive! You used to beat my ass! You threw shit, you hit me, you kicked me, you did a whole bunch of shit."

Joe then goes on to address her claims that her nose was broken "as a result of abuse by Joe," which he clarifies.

"You said or made it seem as though your nose was broken as a result of abuse by Joe," said the podcaster. "You were not clear in how and when and why you got your nose broken. And that Joe had absolutely nothing to do with that. You are a cancerous, toxic, clout and check chasing liar. You called me when you got into that physical altercation with that gentleman and he punched you in your face and your nose was broken. Why this story is coming up now and how it's related to me exactly, I'm unclear."

Do you believe Joe?