This week, Joe Budden revealed that, after September, he would no longer be exclusively hosting his podcast on Spotify. After some contract negotiations went the wrong way, his relationship soured with the streaming giant, making him choose to leave Spotify forever.

"It was our desire to keep Joe Budden on Spotify. As Joe referenced on his show, we made him a considerable offer -- one that was significantly larger and many times the value of the existing agreement and reflective of the current market and size of his audience. Unfortunately, we could not come to terms and we respect his wishes to find a new home for his show," said a Spotify spokesperson to HNHH.

After reading their response, Joe took to Twitter to voice his opinion with some since-deleted posts.

"Joe has responded... 'Fuck y'all & that deal'," wrote the superstar podcaster. He went on to note that he was not complaining about his contract, hinting that his issues with Spotify ran deeper.

Some tweets remain published, including one that may preface a major announcement from two of the world's leading music journalists.

"Charlamagne, Joe Budden is a network," wrote Joe. "We'll talk later."

As you may know, there have been rumors that Charlamagne will be leaving The Breakfast Club when his contract is up. Could he possibly be in discussions with Joe Budden to begin their own network? That would definitely be huge news.