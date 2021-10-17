Joe Budden threw shade at Rory and Mal on his Instagram story, Sunday, following the news that Budden's former cohosts inked a lucrative podcast deal with SiriusXM's Stitcher through the More Sauce label.

"They'll question your character once you stop taking care of them," Budden wrote over a black screen on his story.



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Budden, Rory, and Mal had an infamous falling out, earlier this year, which resulted in the latter two leaving Budden's podcast.

Earlier this week, Vulture profiled the two podcasters, revealing the massive deal, rumored to be worth as much as $10 million.

“There were a lot of things we wanted to do in the old show that we weren’t able to because we just didn’t have as much control after a while,” Mal told Vulture. “Looking back, that was the beginning of the end. Honestly, all that started when everytime we wanted to try something, the energy around it would just be like, ‘Ehh, I don’t know.’ Despite the fact that this is our show, you know what I mean?

He continued: “And then there were also a lot of business meetings that were happening that we didn’t know about. Coming out of all that was a blessing, because now it’s literally just Rory and myself having conversations about what we creatively want to do. Stuff that before would not have seen the light of day because the energy around it was just, ‘Ah, I don’t know, let’s think about that, let’s come back to that.’ It was never, ‘Yes, let’s do it, let’s try.’ With just Rory and myself, it can happen so freely now.”

[Via]