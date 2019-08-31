Joe Budden has been keeping busy as of late, speaking on numerous topics while also being spoken about numerous times. Outside his comments on music and the culture, Joe was reportedly dealing with some custody issues surrounding his son and his ex Cyn Santana but all that can be put to rest for just one day since Joe headed to the heat for his birthday celebrations in Turks And Caicos.

In light of his 39th born day (that he's celebrating with his new boo, Shadée Monique) Joe shared an expressive statement to Instagram about his trials and tribulations and journey to success.

"Blackballed to Black suited. Employable. Employing ppl. High spirited. Serene. At peace, I so appreciate both sides of the spectrum," he wrote. "They’ve loved and hated me, I've lost it all 10 times over, from projects and abandoned buildings to Fortune 500 companies never abandoning a project I’m building, to do it right means contradicting yourself a million times & living 50 lives in one."

Shadee has been sharing lots of vacation updates on her Instagram story but has kept Joe's appearance in her social shares at the very minimum.