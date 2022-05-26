Though things have been going incredibly for Freddie Gibbs' career, he's also faced some turbulent times. Last week, news emerged that the rapper was jumped by 20+ men in Buffalo, NY. It was widely speculated that the fight was a result of Gibbs' issues with Benny The Butcher, who he dissed months prior. Unfortunately, it was the second beatdown Gibbs' faced in a matter of months, following apparent issues with Jim Jones.



Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

During the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Joe directly responded to people dragging his name into the story surrounding Gibbs in Buffalo. Some have said that they're "treating Freddie Gibbs like the new Joe Budden and Berg." While Joe Budden explained that he understood the comparison to Berg, who infamously had his chain snatched, the podcast host explained that he's only been hit once in the past 20 years.

Elsewhere in the episode, Joe, Ish, and Ice theorized why Gibbs went on to perform in Buffalo, despite being attacked. Ish said that it was likely in part to the persona Gibbs created over the years. "I don't know him, you know what I'm saying? But I think what I've seen of him and the persona that he's created for himself. 'Iigh, n***a, you got it off. I'mma still go do my show. I'mma still go get my bread. And I'mma talk shit on the stage.' That's the persona he created," Ish said. They all agreed that Freddie Gibbs shouldn't have probably gone to the BBQ spot alone without security.

Ultimately, they all agreed that Freddie Gibbs walked into the situation by going to Buffalo, the hometown of Benny The Butcher. Check the full video below.