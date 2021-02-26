Joe Budden is no longer verified on Twitter.
Joe Budden may have lost his blue check on Twitter, but he hasn't lost his swagger. After suddenly losing his verification on the platform, the rapper-turned-podcaster reacted with the perfect remark, asserting himself and claiming that he's been the real deal since long before he was recognized as a top-tier contributor to the platform.
"What happened to the blue check?" asked a fan to Joe Budden after realizing that his verified status was no longer showing up on his profile. "Doesn’t matter lol... i was verified long before Twitter," he said, recalling his presence in the rap game and before.
While it doesn't make much sense for somebody with as big a platform as Joe Budden to be unverified on social media -- there are already dozens of imposters running around with similar account names, pretending to be the media personality -- the reason behind his shake-up on Twitter is currently still a mystery. Some people have suggested that the retired rapper may have tried to change his account to a private one, which apparently would have removed his verified check.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Thankfully, Budden isn't too shaken up about this. Recently, he has shifted over to Patreon to host his podcast, moving onto bigger and better things and allowing for a more seamless transaction of content. This way, Budden is more in control of his destiny, getting to see every person who subscribes to his channel and having a more intimate connection with his fans.
Why do you think Joe Budden had his blue check taken away?