Joe Budden is one of the most relevant hip-hop commentators in the world, always voicing his opinion on the most controversial topics pertaining to the culture. He's known to have a pretty divisive take on things, which is likely the reason why his podcast with Rory and Mal is so successful. You just knew he would have something to say about the Tekashi 6ix9ine trial that began this week and, in a special 3-and-a-half hour episode of their show, the crew discussed exactly what went down yesterday in court.

The Love & Hip Hop star and iconic rapper noted that he believes that in certain aspects, Tekashi 6ix9ine and his former manager Kifano "Shotti" Jordan are intelligent men. However, he still clowned the man for what he had to say on the stand.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

When the trio were recounting everything that 6ix9ine said while he was testifying, Budden mimicked how he thinks the rainbow-haired star sounded in court. Mocking his answer about Trippie Redd also being a gang-member, Budden critiqued him for even bringing something like that up. "Trippie Redd was part of it... like come on man. You just in there... Trippie Redd home," he said, believing that it was wildly unnecessary to provide that information.

Yesterday's session was cut off early at 4 PM EST but Budden, Rory and Mal expect there to be a lot more information coming out today. Listen to their thoughts on the situation just before the 35-minute mark.