Joe Budden, Fabolous, Lloyd Banks & Royce Da 5'9' Snapped On "Remember The Titans"

Though the game's appetite for bars remains insatiable, fans are lucky enough to have a vast buffet forever at their disposal. And for those looking to hear some of the game's best lyricists in a healthy bout of competitive bloodsport, it feels appropriate to circle back to Joe Budden's absolutely stacked Mood Muzik 4 posse cut "Remember The Titans."

Enlisting the services of Fabolous (a Desert Storm alumni with whom Joe goes way back), Lloyd Banks (of the crew that Budden once waged a one-man war against), and Royce Da 5'9" (with whom he would found one of hip-hop's most lyrically-elite squads), "Remember The Titans" takes its time in highlighting which each emcee brings to the table. Clocking in at nearly seven minutes in runtime, Fab, Budden, Lloyd Banks, and Royce represent with their own unique style, bringing a wide range of flows and leaving fans to debate their choice for standout verse. A discussion that isn't exactly easy, mind you -- as one fan may find value in Fab's effortless flow and charisma, others may marvel at Nickel's more dexterous and explosive approach.

That sort of discourse is exactly what makes "Remember The Titans" a gem worth revisiting. Originally released in 2010, it feels appropriate to revisit this one ten years later -- who do you think left the deepest impression? Be sure to keep the comments lively with that hip-hop talk.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Anyway though, styles don’t apply to me

Jeff Goldblum couldn’t be more fly than me

Shorty say, "Right after the suck, fuck, poof"

You hit it on the head girl, duck duck goose



- Fab



Here’s a CC for the peeps that wanna see me in the streets

Invest in Rockports and be easy on your feet

Give a few hammers, a few semi’s and a few snubs

To a few Crips, couple vampires and true Bloods



- Joe

Paper come in my thumbage, brand new fifties and hundreds

On point, just like the drum is, I’m warning them baby mothers

Got the hunger of a broke rapper

Kill you while I’m rolling up then smoke after



- Lloyd Banks

Don't call us if the bitches ain’t flawless

If they are then we can hang like Aretha Franklin bra-less

The drunk me can box like a sober you

The sober me be more nervous than Waka Flocka in the voting booth

- Royce