Joe Budden might be a little salty from the time Earl Sweatshirt impersonated him during a comedy sketch by wearing a denim vest and a bald cap because he's refusing to listen to the rapper's new album, SICK! Returning from a three-year hiatus, Earl Sweatshirt impressed his core fanbase with the release of some new music, but Joe Budden isn't planning on checking out the album.

These two haven't always gotten along and it looks like that hasn't changed in recent years. On a recent episode of Joe Budden's podcast, the retired rapper spoke about how his music taste has changed as he's grown older, co-signing a recent tweet from Young Guru that said something similar. After naming Jim Jones one of his favorite rappers, Budden started speaking about Earl Sweatshirt's new album, absolutely tearing it to shreds despite not even listening to it.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images



Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

"I’m just being honest this year. Hell no, I ain’t hear that bullsh*t! And I’ll tell you what, I’m never gonna hear it! I am never gonna hear that," said Budden. "That sh*t could be Thriller. When would I put that on?"

When one of his co-hosts used the "different strokes for different folks" argument, Budden said, "Don’t defend it too fast. I wanna keep sh*tting on it for a little while and then jump right in. I don’t know if I am [afraid to say names]. When I’m not saying a name, it’s to protect your guys’ sanctity. But I’m never listening to [Earl], ever."

He continued, theorizing on when would be an appropriate time to finally listen to Earl's album, saying, "My rap taste is just a little different as I age. And let me tell you how shallow I am... if a baddie comes in and throws on [Earl] and there’s some slaps on there, and then maybe another baddie comes... but I’ll be honest, that ain’t happened."

Budden concluded by saying that since Earl hasn't been featured on any of Tyler, the Creator's recent albums, he won't even give the rapper a chance, saying, "Is he on Tyler’s last album? Is he on Tyler’s album before that album? How about the one before that one? All right, forget it. But you expect me to listen to it. Man won’t call him to come to the f*cking studio. When your man stops inviting you to the studio, you’re not getting me to listen to what you’re doing. Sorry, that’s like a rule of thumb for me."

Do you think he was a little harsh with his critique, considering he hasn't even listened to the album?

