It was one helluva conversation on The Joe Budden Podcast when Joe, along with his co-hosts Rory and Mal, engaged in a friendly debate. They decided that a good question to tackle on the eve of the release of Rick Ross's Port of Miami 2 would be to weigh in on who is a better rapper: Rozay or The Game?

Things started to get spicy when Mal said that Ross raps better than Game, a sentiment that Joe and Rory obviously disagreed with. "I'm trying to get a Ross interview, and I really don't f*ck with The Game at all," Joe said. "I want to stay out of this...because y'all are wrong." When asked if he thinks Game is better than Ross, Joe responded, "No I don't think that...I know that."

The group agreed to disagree, so the discussion shifted to whether or not Game's 2005 release The Documentary is better than Ross's 2010 album Teflon Don. Once again, Joe and Rory went hard for The Game, citing that he's often called a chameleon because he has more than one flow. Mal wasn't having it because he was sticking to his truth that Ross, hands down and without question, was a better lyricist than Game.

The group even took the time to play tracks from each record for comparison purposes, but that still didn't get them anywhere. Joe did add, "Let me take this off Game and Ross because what I'm saying is not specific to just them. If a rapper has better content—and what I mean by better content is, is able to rap about a wider array of things than the other rapper, I score one rapper A. And that's Game in the instance of Game and Ross." So, if you had to rate the bars, who would you choose as a better rapper? And which album ranks better between The Documentary and Teflon Don?