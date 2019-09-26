Recent remarks made by Joe Budden has gotten the podcast host in a bit of hot water with Wild 'N Out star and battle rapper Charlie Clips. On the Joe Budden Podcast, Budden and his crew of hosts were discussing who deserves to be on the Mt. Rushmore of Battle Rap, and when Clips's name came up in conversation, Budden seemed appalled by the suggestion.

"Clips don't go on no f*ckin' Mt. Rushmore," Budden said. "He was hot for a year and a half and fell off. That's a fact." He also stated, "Clips can’t go up there. I don’t know what you are talking about. There is no way in God’s green earth can Clips can go on the Mt. Rushmore of Battle Rap." Budden doubled down on his comments after a fan tweeted that it was "laughable" that the podcast host thinks Clips isn't on the Mt. Rushmore of Battle Rap. "Then laugh, but he’s not," Budden replied.

Responding to his name being brought up in the podcast's conversation, Clips made a video to share a few words with Budden. "Joe Anthony Budden, what's goin' on?" he said, mentioning that a fan DM'd him the podcast so he felt the need to address what was said. After listing off how he's been a leading force in battle rap since 2009, he stated he couldn't understand why Budden would get on his podcast and speak negatively about him.

"There's too much aggression from you describing my career man," he said. Clips then shared that he decided to Google Budden's name, saying "They don't even have you as a rapper no more. They have you as an American podcaster...So this is how I look at it. If I fell off and don't deserve to be on the Mt. Rushmore and was only hot for a year and a half, and you're no longer a rapper...Since you're not getting respect as a lyricist and you're only getting respect as a podcaster, how about we both just get in the f*cking ring. Since you think that I fell off and don’t deserve to be in the Mt. Rushmore. I bet you they carve my face right up there after I do what I to do to you.”

"We both don’t need to battle. I am on TV. You are on TV, sometimes," Clips added. "But I haven't felt like this in a while. Now I want to battle. So, if you want to see the old Charlie Clips, get in the f*cking ring. If not, 'pump, pump, pump it up."