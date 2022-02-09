He shared a screenshot showing where "The Joe Budden Podcast" ranked and penned a message about why this accomplishment is so important.
It has been an ongoing season of change and transition for Joe Budden. Not only has he been building his own media network, but the world had a front-row seat to the dissolving of his professional, and personal, relationships with his former podcast co-hosts Rory Farrell & Jamil "Mal" Clay. The longtime friends and collaborators had a bit of controversy regarding what was going on behind the scenes. Parties have since parted ways and The Joe Budden Podcast has found new co-hosts, and now, Budden is showing off what a little hard work can do.
On Instagram, Budden shared a screenshot of Edison Research's list for the Top 50 Podcasts in the United States in 2021. The Joe Budden Podcast managed to snag the 37th position and the rapper-turned-talk show host shared why this accomplishment carried significant importance.
Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images
Over the image, Budden wrote:
Independent. No backing. Black owned. New co hosts. No ads. No integrations placed in the audio. Opened the market. Said no to offers. Staffed over 30 through a pandemic. No loans. No gimmicks. No guests. No handouts. Just Joe. Some of y'all know who the **** i am.
The praise soon poured in as people applauded how far Budden has come, especially during a time when many condemned him and believed his podcast could never recover. Check out the post below.