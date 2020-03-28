If you're a celebrity like Joe Budden and you find yourself with a few extra stacks laying around since strip clubs are closed, then it's not a bad idea to give back to those in need. The multi-hyphenated entertainment mogul has joined the ranks of famous figures who are blessing the public with money during the COVID-19-forced quarantine. Budden took to Twitter to share his announcement just yesterday (March 26).



Brian Ach / Stringer / Getty Images

"Ok you guys, the strip clubs are closed which means 3 things," he began. "1. I’m bored 2. My IG looks a lot better without those stupid flyers. & 3. I’m blessed to have saved a few bucks 🥴 & I much rather give it to y’all since the world is cold an our government is colder, here’s my idea." The podcast host asked for people to send their stories and CashApp names for free money. "Nah this not funded or sponsored by anyone… it’s me having a heart dammit lol."

It's unclear how much money he sent out, but Joe Budden did respond publicly to let certain Twitter users know that he was sending them money. Check out a few responses below.