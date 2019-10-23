In case you haven't been keeping up with the latest updates on Summer Walker's relationship with producer London On Da Track, we've got you covered. This week, the loved-up couple seemingly called it quits with the R&B singer posting a break-up message on social media. "Single. Lol somehow I always end up with male chauvinist. Im a alpha female so I guess when I think for myself/make my own decisions it's taken as disrespect," she wrote online. The rising star then took off to London (no pun intended) to put on a performance and, lo and behold, her ex-boyfriend London was there to meet her. Spoiling her with gifts on stage à la Offset, London On Da Track ended up getting his girl back and on the latest episode of Joe Budden's podcast, the hip-hop commentator theorizes that Drake may have been the reason for their short split.

After remixing her "Girls Need Love" record, Drake sent a direct message to Summer Walker a few weeks ago to congratulate her on the release of her new album. On the most recent episode of Budden's podcast, the retired rapper unpacks Walker's statement and comes to the conclusion that London was "disrespecting" Summer, suggesting that he was trying to control her and possibly saying that the Drake message is what set things off.

"Alright, I'ma say it man... It was Aubrey," said Budden during the segment at the 58:30 mark, referring to Drake by his given name. "It was a lot of emojis in that DM," added one of Joe's co-hosts. They then went on to dissect the message, deciding that Drake is a possible reason for the break-up. Needless to say, it's a bit of a reach.

Thankfully, London and Summer are back together. Do you think they'll last?