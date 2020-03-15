Third best hip-hop artist of all-time, Joe Budden revealed that he believes that Jay Z outperformed Jay Electronica on his highly-anticipated debut album, A Written Testimony (2020). The opinionated retired rapper and his Joe Budden Podcast associates took the time to indiscriminately analyze the New Orleans rapper's project in its totality. While many participants in the culture believe that Hov's contributions to the LP were necessary, well-crafted, and executed to perfection, others believe that Jay Z might have taken the spotlight from Jay Electronica on his own body of work. It just so happens that the coveted hip-hop media personality believes the latter and had some additional views about Jay Electronica's performance on the album in comparison to Hov's. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

On Saturday's (March 14) episode of the JBP, the New Jersey-bred ex-emcee didn't hold back regarding his thoughts of A Written Testimony claiming that the "Better in Tune" was outshined by his Roc Nation counterpart and expressed his disappointment with the project that took nearly a decade to release. At approximately the 32:15-mark of the episode, Joe Budden gets candid about his thoughts of the project stating:

"It is a mistake. As a rapper, I'm telling you, he (Jay Electronica) got smacked around (by Jay-Z)." Joe continued, "Granted, this is hate, but it's rapper hate. Because, when y'all move the goalpost, as a rapper, I see it. For the last decade, y'all have mentioned Jay Elec with Hov. And Jay Elec positions himself that way on arguably one of the greatest tracks ever on 'Exhibit C.' That is God level rhyming."



The 39-year-old media personality then went on to clarify his statement of 'hating' A Written Testimony around the 41:00-mark, declaring:

"I hate this album. F*ck what y'all talking 'bout. I hate it. Hate is my underwhelmed. For me to say I'm underwhelmed, I didn't go into it expecting anything."

While Joe Budden might have been disappointed with Jay Electronica's performance on his debut release, ex-Roc-a-Fella associate, Choke No Joke, revealed his disdain for Jay Z's contribution to the album writing one hell of a soliloquy on his Instagram account taking shots at the Roc Nation head honcho.

