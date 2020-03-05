Worlds have collided as Joe Budden, Remy Ma, Jinx, and Eboni K. Williams of State Of The Culture go head to head with The Breakfast Club. Off the bat, Budden (on some RCMP-chic) breaks down the complicated dynamic between himself and Charlamagne Tha God. "Charlamagne hates everything that I do, but he loves me," explains Joe. "We're like the first cousins who've been raised in competition with each other. Professor X and--[Magneto]. I think Charlamagne and I are powerful enough to do a bunch of things...But in the grand scheme, I think a simple coffee date between him and I scares people."

Suffice it to say, Budden understands the power of his own voice -- it's part of the reason he's become one of hip-hop media's hardest working and influential media personalities. But State Of The Culture isn't all about Joe; Remy Ma, Jinx, and Eboni K. Williams also hold it down as the show's co-hosts, offering new perspectives and differing takes. For those unfamiliar with the dynamic, this Breakfast Club interview should make for an interesting start-off point.

While the gang covers a variety of topics, it doesn't take long before the topic of Megan Thee Stallion's ongoing record label debacle is raised. As artists themselves (retired, in Budden's case), Remy and Joe have an interesting insight into the business side of things. After Eboni raises the issue that some artists might sign contracts in a state of duress, Remy agrees wholeheartedly.

"Every artist is under duress," she states. "Most of them come from impoverished neighborhoods. Most of them came from the bottom...I feel that argument could be made across the board. The issue is, we're at a point where there's too much information out there. This argument has been going on forever, bad deals, publishing, rights...She was twenty years when she signed it." Jinx also chimes in on how many of the more vocal social media critics offering unsolicited takes and advice are the same people who blindly accept cookies. "But I do agree that what you sign is what you sign," he says, as Charlamagne maintains she should have hired an entertainment lawyer.

