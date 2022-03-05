There is a clear divide among Slaughterhouse rappers and things came to a head on Livestream. Fans have long given up on the prospect of seeing Slaughterhouse reunite, but KXNG CROOKED and Joell Ortiz recently announced their joint project, The Rise & Fall Of Slaughterhouse. Obviously, Royce Da 5'9" and Joe Budden were excluded, and they verbalized their annoyance with their former groupmate's plans.

Budden, Royce, and Ortiz appeared on Livestream together and the conversation turned sour as Budden and Ortiz had a heated exchange.

In a clip that is currently circulating online, Budden says, "Joell, I love you and want nothing but the best for you." Ortiz responds, "So then, listen to the album then. Listen to the album, bro... Tell people to listen to the album!"

That's when Budden leans closer to the camera and says, "Joell, that album can suck my d*ck! Are you kidding me?" That set Ortiz off. "Suck my d*ck! Don't go there! Don't do that!" says Ortiz before he announces that he was finished with the conversation and logs off.

"If I want the best for him I have to support [that album]?" Budden questions. Royce stayed silent and simply observed the exchange. Check it out below.