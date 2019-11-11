In September, rumors started circulating that Joe Budden was dating an Instagram model and boutique owner, named Shadee Monique. After initially being spotted hitting it off at Joe's pool party, the two simultaneously posted photos in Turks & Caicos a few weeks later. While the supposed couple tried to stay low-key by not posting any pictures together, it wasn't too hard for Internet detectives to put the pieces together and hypothesize that they went on a romantic getaway.

While Budden and Monique (whose IG handle is 'therealcateyes') have successfully kept things secretive, a slip-up seems to have confirmed that they are in fact still dating. Monique posted a photo on IG, showing off her killer body and acknowledging how banging she looks with the caption, "And to think... I changed clothes before going out." Budden popped up in the comments asking which occasion she was referring to and she gave the suggestive response, "U already know when n where [tongue out emoji]." Based on this interaction, one can infer that the two have been spending time together.

Perhaps we'll learn more about Joe's new boo on the tenth season of Love & Hip Hop: New York, since Joe has signed on to return to the show. If this ends up being the case, Monique might get dragged into a messy situation with Joe's castmates and exes, Cyn Santana and Tahiry.