He's only given sneak peeks at his relationship with his girlfriend, but Joe Budden's romance was put on full display just hours ago. The media mogul and reality star's life has been in the spotlight for nearly a decade after he joined Love & Hip Hop all those years ago, but at the time, Budden was with ex-girlfriend Tahiry Jose. Later, he began dating Erica Mena's ex Cyn Santana, and their evolution was well-documented in the series. The pair would welcome a son and Budden would go on to propose during his podcast, but four months later in 2019, the couple called it quits.

These days, Budden is once again happily in love with his girlfriend Shadée Monique, and while their relationship has yet to receive the reality television treatment, the world is still tuned in.

Earlier today (July 18), Shadée uploaded a series of images to celebrate her three-year anniversary with Budden, and it shows the couple going strong.

"Happy Anniversary baby….3 Years down and a lifetime to go," A few Ups and downs and break ups to make ups …but we are here stronger and more in love than ever! We did it Joe!!! You’re not only my love but my best friend…I love you Joseph Anthony Budden [smiling hearts emoji][red heart emoji] @joebudden."

The congratulatory messages poured in, and Budden interjected with a heartwarming reaction of his own.

"You trying to make me cry lol….. Happy anniversary babe & i love you more. [wink kissy-faced emoji][smiling hearts emoji]." Check it out below.

